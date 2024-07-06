  • Services

Minister disappointed over cancellation of proposed public meeting over Portumna power plant.

Published:

Minister disappointed over cancellation of proposed public meeting over Portumna power plant.
Minister for Disability and Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte, has said she’s disappointed to learn of the company’s cancellation of a proposed public engagement behind the Portumna power plant.

Following a number of public meetings held in the community over proposed developments at the Oldstreet Power Station in the Coolpowra area of Gortanumera, it was confirmed to Minister Rabbitte that an event for the public to meet the company and discuss the project would take place with the meeting being held on Monday next.


However, the Minister was informed last night that the event was cancelled.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, Minister Rabbitte said that a project of this scale needs engagement.

