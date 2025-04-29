Minister Cummins visits Galway’s newest housing milestone during Council briefing

The Junior Minister for Local Government and Planning met with Galway County Council officials at Áras an Chontae last week to discuss their strategies for rolling out new social and affordable housing initiatives throughout County Galway.

During his visit, Minister of State John Cummins toured the site of a new affordable housing scheme in Claregalway. The initial residents of the three-phase project are set to move into their new homes over the coming weeks.

The 17 homes form part of the 61-unit Garraí Na Gaoithe development, marking the first turnkey housing project in County Galway to incorporate affordable housing under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ policy.

Minister Cummins said he was encouraged to hear of Galway County Council’s plans to deliver further schemes in the near future.

“Ultimately, it’s about housing delivery on the ground and I emphasised this strongly to the executive team,” he said.

“The Government will continue to support local authorities in Galway and across the country to deliver mixed tenure of housing such as this one in Claregalway which create options for people be they affordable, social or private purchase,” added Minister Cummins.

Chief Executive of Galway County Council Liam Conneally confirmed that 174 applications were submitted before the March 17 deadline for the 44 homes offered for sale by the Council in Phases 2 and 3 of the Garraí Na Gaoithe development.

“All phases of the Garraí Na Gaoithe development have attracted significant interest when placed for sale,” he added.

“We will shortly be announcing plans for a local authority-built affordable housing development in Athenry as part of our commitment to creating sustainable, family-friendly developments that are situated close to local amenities and help to inject new life into the communities in which they are located,” he added.

Director of Housing at Galway County Council Michael Owens said that the local authority was excited to welcome the first residents in the coming weeks and remain committed to addressing the housing needs of County Galway.

“Delivered as a turnkey initiative under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ strategy, the Garraí Na Gaoithe project in Baile Chláir underscores our dedication to creating high-quality, sustainable homes for our communities,” he added.

Pictured: Minister of State John Cummins (second from left) during his visit to Garraí Na Gaoithe in Claregalway with Chief Executive of Galway County Council Liam Conneally; Senator Seán Kyne; Minister Hildegarde Naughton; Minister Noel Grealish; Cllr Martina Kinane, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway; and John Waters of the Housing Department, Galway County Council.