Minister Creed considering once-off grants to relocate farmyards

FARMERS whose yards are prone to flooding could benefit from a Voluntary Farm Building Relocation scheme being considered by the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

Roscommon-Galway TD, Denis Naughten, said that Minister Creed had confirmed in a Dáil reply that he was considering the feasibility of a once-off targeted scheme for farmyard relocations.

Minister Creed said in his reply to Deputy Naughten said that a study to determine the feasibility of any future once-off targeted scheme for voluntary farm building relocation was being undertaken.

“The Department has evaluated a range of at risk farmyards, impacted by flooding, to see if any alternative remedial works can be undertaken to protect farm buildings at risk of flooding and is currently considering this evaluation,” said Minister Creed.

According to Deputy Naughten the scheme (Voluntary Farm Building Relocation) was something that he had been working on while in Government and would be carried out in much the same way as the 2017 scheme for homeowners to relocated after flooding problems.

“There is no doubt that local communities and the farming community in particular have been hit by our changing climate and farmyards that are vulnerable to flooding need to be either protected or relocated,” said Deputy Naughten.

He added that while this would be only one small solution to the overall climate challenge locally this work – in conjunction with the work taking place on the River Shannon itself and its tributaries to clean the channels of the rivers – would have a direct impact on reducing the risk of flooding in the future.

