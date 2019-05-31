Minister confirms transport strategy delays

Transport Minister Shane Ross has admitted there will be delays in implementing the Galway Transport Strategy – which includes new cross-city bus routes, Park & Ride facilities, cycle and walking routes.

A work programme for the implementation of the €250 million strategy was due to be published in April – the Minister has confirmed that this will not now be published until “later in the year”.

It will take around five years to bring in proposed infrastructural developments required under the strategy and the Minister confirmed that specific locations for Park & Ride have still not been identified.

The Minister was responding to Deputy Catherine Connolly in the Dáil last week, who asked when the Galway Transport Strategy (GTS) will be implemented and when Park & Ride will be rolled out to address climate change and the city’s “parking chaos”.

The Minister said he was anxious that the implementation process begins, but there are delays.

“A work programme to guide the implementation of the GTS is currently under development by the local authority. I am informed by the National Transport Authority that it had been hoped to publish this programme last month; however, the programme is still under development and will now be published later in the year.

“I am as anxious as the Deputy that implementation of the GTS begins in earnest, but I recognise the need to ensure that implementation is conducted in a planned and co-ordinated manner. I am advised by the NTA that the implementation of the proposed infrastructure development required by the strategy will be approximately five years,” said the Minister.

Deputy Connolly pointed out that the introduction of Park & Ride for Galway City was included in the 2005 City Development Plan, when she was Mayor of Galway.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.