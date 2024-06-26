Minister confirms to Mairead Farrell new laws to deal with 51 week student leases should be in by summer
The Minister for Higher Education has confirmed that Government expects new laws to deal with 51-week students leases to be in place by summer.
Replying to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell in the Dáil, Minister Patrick O’ Donovan said they’re keenly aware of the pressure students are under.
He said Cabinet approved the latest drafts, and the bill has now been approved for publication, and will pass through the Dáil and Seanad.
Minister O’ Donovan is optimistic it can be enacted before the summer recess – in time for students to benefit in September.
