Minister confirms progress on new primary care centres

The Minister for Health has confirmed to the Dáil that plans for development of primary care centres in Portumna, Gort and Headford ‘are being progressed’.

On foot of a question from Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte (FF), Minister Simon Harris (FG) said that planning permission had been obtained for a centre in Portumna and the HSE expects to enter into a lease agreement with the developer by the end of this year.

“Previous efforts to develop primary care centres in Gort and Headford have not been successful. However, Gort was included in a recent national advertisement seeking expressions of interest from developers for the delivery of the next tranche of 47 primary care centres [nationwide],” said Minister Harris.

“We have gone back to the market through advertisement. Submissions have now been received by the HSE and they are currently being considered. The Headford site was re-advertised locally in 2018 and the project has since progressed to a state at which short-listed candidates have been invited to submit a priced offer.”

Minister Harris could not give a timeline for the delivery of the centres, but said the HSE was determined to deliver on these projects, adding: “I am aware, however, of how important the three in question are to the people of Galway East. The Deputy has raised this with me on an ongoing basis.”

Deputy Rabbitte said news that these three sites were progressing was welcome news but said in Galway, there were only five primary care centres and it was important to have centres spread right across the county, not just in Galway East.

“My main concern about primary care centres is probably related to the fact that Galway is such a large county. The centres in Loughrea, Athenry and Tuam are very welcome.

“This time last year, the Minister and I were at the opening of the primary care centre in Tuam. It was very welcome but, at the time, it appeared that the x-ray department was omitted from the original plans.

“What is the current position on the x-ray department at the Tuam site,” queried Deputy Rabbitte.

Minister Harris said there are requests to put in x-ray facilities in Tuam, which he said was the next big step.

“With regard to Galway, there are now primary care centres operational in Tuam, Mountbellew, Loughrea, Athenry, Galway City East, the Aran Islands, Ballinasloe and Moycullen. The centre in Inishbofin is now underway.

“The one for Portumna is in early planning, as are those for Oranmore and Moycullen. Another, for Galway City West, is in early planning.

“Therefore, we have a quite ambitious programme for primary care centres for Galway. I understand, however, particularly from a geographical point of view, the importance of the three in question,” said the Fine Gael Minister.