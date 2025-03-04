Minister confirms permission granted for €12 million facelift at Oranmore train station

Planning permission has been granted that will give Oranmore train station a major facelift in a project worth around €12 million.

The works include the provision of a second platform and around one kilometre of double tracking – short of hopes that it would be double-tracked all the way into Galway station.

The major works include the addition of a second platform and a one kilometre section of a double-track, or loop, to increase capacity.

It’s also understood that extra car parking is being looked at separately.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the passing loop will make a big difference in terms of train frequency.

Minister Naughton had previously secured €9 million from the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and €3 million, in her previous role in the Department of Transport, for the project to enable works for the new station to begin before the end of the year.

“This redevelopment will include the addition of a second platform and a one-kilometre section of double-track, or loop, that will increase the capacity of the commuter line between Athenry and Galway,” she said.

“Elevators will also be installed to make it accessible to all. Landscaping works will also be carried out, as well as design work in the carpark of the station,” the Oranmore native added.

The original Oranmore train station was closed in 1963 and a new station delivered by the Government in 2013.

“The Athenry to Galway line is currently a single line with no opportunities for trains to pass each other in opposite directions. Resultantly, there are only limited additional services possible. This new upgrade will allow a doubling of train services calling at the station,” the Minister said.

“Users of the station in Oranmore will notice that the works to alleviate flooding on the Coast Road and the installation of lighting are now complete.

“These projects, for which I previously secured funding, will be complimented by an upgraded cycleway and walkway from the town to the station, with planning and design work shortly to commence.

“This is in addition to the resurfacing work which is being carried out on the Coast Road this week, from the town centre to the Train Station,” Minister Naughton added.

“Oranmore is a thriving and growing town with many commuting to work every day in Galway City.

“Since the station was reopened, it has resulted in reduced traffic on the roads with huge demand for the service and it is vital that we continue to ensure that demand is met.

“This new development does just that and I very much look forward to its completion,” Minister Naughton concluded.

Pictured: Announcement…Minister Hildegarde Naughton during a previous announcement of capacity enhancements at Oranmore Station.