Minister Canney visits Oranmore to mark contract signing for Station improvement works

The foundations for a new era in train travel for Galway commuters were laid this week with the contract signing to commence works at Oranmore station.

Because the construction of a new underpass will provide access to the new platform and second track through the busy facility – increasing train frequency in the process.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, Seán Canney was at Oranmore station on Monday to mark the contract signing to commence works at the station.

The first phase of works is to construct the underpass, to provide access to the new platform and second track planned at Oranmore, with Mayo construction firm P&D Lydon having been awarded the contract.

The project will see a one-kilometre section of double track at Oranmore Station, and a new second 185-metre-long platform constructed also.

As the Athenry to Galway line is currently a single line with no opportunities for trains to pass each other in opposite directions, the works will allow a doubling of train services calling at the station, to every 30 minutes in each direction.

The project, being delivered in partnership with Galway County Council, is co-funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), and by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority.

This URDF Call 2 project also includes funding for the design of an Ecopark and Local Centre at Garraun as well as a Density Typology Study. These design strategies are currently at an advanced stage with Galway County Council.

Further URDF and Galway County Council funding is in place for the design of a multi storey carpark structure at the existing station carpark.

The new platform, to the north of the current platform, will be accessed via the underpass under the railway for which the contract has now been awarded, and which will also provide a dedicated cycle route to the lands to the north.

A stairs, lift and access ramp will ensure that both platforms are accessible to all. Associated infrastructure such as passenger shelters, passenger help points, customer information signs, lighting, CCTV and seating will also be provided.

As well as improving services to the existing community, the works will facilitate the planned development of the surrounding lands as set out in the Garraun Urban framework Plan, allowing development to be both compact and sustainable, with high quality public transport at its doorstep.

The scheme will also provide the opportunity for improved public transport frequency and accessibility serving both the station and surrounding area.

And it supports a variety of national and local policies – including the Climate Action Plan, NIFTI, National Development Plan, Galway County Development Plan, and the Galway Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan.

Modal switch to rail facilitated by the scheme will help to improve the environment through reductions in noise and emissions, and improvements in local air quality

It is planned to undertake advanced enabling works and building of the underpass in Autumn 2025. Construction of the main station works will start early in 2026 and the project is expected to be completed in Summer 2027.

Speaking at the station, Minister Canney said that ‘as a Galway man and a Galway Minister’, he was delighted to see the work at Oranmore Station progressing.

“These works are part of a series of rail station upgrades ongoing across the country, including at Ceannt Station in Galway and at Kent Station in Cork where we opened a new platform in April,” he said.

CEO of Iarnród Éireann Jim Meade described the upgrade as ‘a game changer for commuters from Oranmore’.

“It is a busy station and by upgrading the infrastructure, we will be able to provide more services and more capacity, making commuting by train an even more attractive option,” he said.

“Work is also underway on a study of the Galway – Dublin rail corridor to identify other ways that we can increase, capacity, frequency and speed on this route,” he added.

Pictured: Galway County Council Cathaoirleach Councillor David Collins and Minister Seán Canney at Oranmore station to mark this week’s contract signing with (from left) Jim Meade, CEO of Iarnród Éireann; Eoin Gillard, National Transport Authority, and Liam Conneally, CEO of Galway County Council.