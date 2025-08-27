Minister Calleary to officially open new Connemara walking and cycling trail

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister Dara Calleary is to officially open a new Connemara walking and cycling trail later today.

The Seana Mhach Walking and Cycling Trail in Casla represents a significant investment in sustainable tourism infrastructure for the Gaeltacht region.

The elevated boardwalk allows visitors to experience the unique bog ecosystem while protecting the sensitive environment, catering to both pedestrians and cyclists.

The project is supported by Gaeltacht development authority Údarás na Gaeltachta and the opening ceremony will take place from 4.30 this afternoon to 6pm.