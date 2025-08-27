  • Services

Services

Minister Calleary to officially open new Connemara walking and cycling trail

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Minister Calleary to officially open new Connemara walking and cycling trail
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Minister Dara Calleary is to officially open a new Connemara walking and cycling trail later today.

The Seana Mhach Walking and Cycling Trail in Casla represents a significant investment in sustainable tourism infrastructure for the Gaeltacht region.

The elevated boardwalk allows visitors to experience the unique bog ecosystem while protecting the sensitive environment, catering to both pedestrians and cyclists.

The project is supported by Gaeltacht development authority Údarás na Gaeltachta and the opening ceremony will take place from 4.30 this afternoon to 6pm.

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Local Fianna Fáil councillor hits out at party leader over Presidential election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Local Fianna Fáil councillor has hit out at the par...

no_space
Three Galway artists shortlisted for the AIB Portrait Prizes at the National Gallery of Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree Galway artists have been shortlisted for the pr...

no_space
Works on Doughiska Skate Park worth almost half a million euro begin today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDoughiska Park Refurbishment works worth €400,000 are...

no_space
High tide advisory continues for Galway coastal areas until midday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA high tide advisory continues this morning for Galwa...

no_space
Local TD critical of Government delay in engaging with school secretaries and caretakers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is criticising the Government for its dela...

no_space
Minister launches new dyspraxia holiday club at Glendeer Pet Farm

The importance of peer support for children with dyspraxia was highlighted at the launch of a new...

no_space
Senator’s lifetime of commitment to voluntary and public life

The curtain came down on a singular contribution to public life in Galway this month as former te...

no_space
Old Galway Corporation Waterworks re-invented as water sports activity centre

The Old Galway Corporation Waterworks building on Dyke Road is to be given a new lease of life as...

no_space
Expensive power tools stolen from vehicle parked at Briarhill Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai in Oranmore are investigating the theft of exp...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up