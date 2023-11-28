Minister appoints Athenry’s Joe Healy as Chairperson of the Board of the Agri Food Regulator
The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has appointed Athenry’s Joe Healy as Chairperson of the Board of the Agri Food Regulator.
Mr. Healy, a cattle and dairy farmer, will be joined by seven ordinary Board members also to be appointed by the Minister.
Joe Healy is a former National President of both Macra na Feirme and the IFA.
He also served as 1st Vice President of COPA the European Farmers Organisation and is the current Chairman of Cultivate Credit Unions Agri Finance.
All of the Board appointments will formally commence when the Regulator is formally established which, the Minister announced today, will be on Wednesday 13 December.
The Minister said Joe Healy brings a vast amount of experience on all aspects of the agricultural and food supply chain.
He added he has the requisite leadership and organisational skills to steer the strategy and governance of the new Regulator as it begins its historic journey to bring greater fairness and transparency to the agri-food sector.
