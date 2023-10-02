Minister applauds Galway’s strong and vibrant economy as 350 new jobs announced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Enterprise Minister says today’s job announcements in Galway prove the strength of the Galway economy.

Hewlett Packard in Ballybrit is creating 150 new roles, with recruitment already underway for its Global Centre of Excellence.





A short stroll away, IT support company Nostra has announced its creating 35 local jobs with the opening of its state-of-the-art office.

While Freudenburg Medical is creating 100 jobs at its newly expanded facility in Spiddal.

In Salthill cybersecurity firm Titan HQ is to create 67 new jobs over the next 2 years

Minister Coveney says these announcement show Galway’s at the forefront of growth: