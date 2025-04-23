  • Services

Minister admits "unfortunate" that vet course at ATU Mountbellew not available this year

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Minister for Higher Education has acknowledged it’s “unfortunate” a new veterinary course at ATU Mountbellew won’t be available this year.

Speaking at the TUI Congress, Minister James Lawless said it’ll be at least 2026, but preparations are well underway for the rollout.

He said both ATU and SETU – which will offer 40 places each – need time for matters including the hiring process and certification.

The establishment of the new vet courses was announced last autumn.

Minister Lawless says it’s unfortunate the option is not available for students this year, but work is progressing:

 

