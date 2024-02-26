The Junior Transport Minister says he accepts traffic is a major concern in Galway, in terms of daily commute and future growth.

Minister Jack Chambers officially opened the Martin Junction this afternoon, as well as the Doughiska Cycle Scheme.





Both have been in place and open since last summer.

But Minister Chambers says the Government is committed to improving transport options in Galway – and remains fully behind the embattled Galway Ring Road.

He spoke to David Nevin at the Martin Junction:

Meanwhile, Joshua Byrne told Unsinn Finn of Galway City Council that people seem split on whether roundabouts or junctions are the best option for traffic:

The post Minister accepts traffic a major concern in Galway at official opening of Martin Junction appeared first on Galway Bay FM.