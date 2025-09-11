  • Services

Mini roundabout among options considered for West Bridge Traffic lights in Loughrea

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A mini roundabout is one of the options being considered to potentially replace the traffic lights at the West Bridge in Loughrea.

Concern has been raised over traffic flow, with the lights sequence being blamed for traffic delays coming into the town.

Galway County Council along with Systra are also looking into the possibility of changing the direction or introducing one-way traffic on some roads.

Loughrea Fine Gael Councillor Moegie Maher has long been calling for a mini roundabout at the junction

The issue has been repeatedly raised at meetings of the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara Municipal District.

In July 2023, we reported that a review of the sequence change to a set of traffic lights in Loughrea is due to take place that September.

While just last September (2024), Councillor Maher claimed the junction worked better when the lights were switched off.

And the issue has been raised frequently since, getting a mention in last May’s meeting.

