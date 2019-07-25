MINI makes the switch to electric with Cooper SE

This week MINI announced its first car in the premium segment to run on electrical power only. It’s the brand’s 60th year, and the new MINI Cooper SE will come with three trim levels and will have a starting price of €27,765 once you have availed of the €5,000 SEAI grant and €5,000 VRT Rebate.

With a similar set up as the BMW i3 this will have a model-specific lithium-ion battery promising a range of 235 to 270 kilometres – without constraints in terms of luggage compartment volume. Like all electric cars the acceleration is rather impressive and the MINI will go from zero to 60 km/h in 3.9 seconds and from zero to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Being compatible with on-street charging points, the MINI can be charged at a household socket, wall-box or public charging stations, fast direct-current charging possible at up to 50 kW.

There are no compromises when it comes to the driving fun of the car and like all MINI’s you get outstanding agility due to spontaneous power delivery, low centre of gravity, front-wheel drive and wheel slip limiting close to the actuator.

Standard equipment features include new Digital Dashboard, Connected Navigation including Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI), LED headlights and taillights.

