Ming Flanagan, Carberry, Cowen and Walsh all look certain to take first four seats in Midlands North West
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Barry Cowen and Maria Walsh all now look certain to take the first four seats in Midlands North West
The two Sinn Fein candidates in Midlands Northwest have conceded that it is ‘very unlikely’ they’ll take a European seat in the constituency.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
After Count 5 in Castlebar, Michelle Gildernew is over 12 thousand votes behind former RTE correspondent Ciaran Mullooly, who sits in fifth place.
Michelle Gildernew says she believes her chances of taking the last seat are slim.
The post Ming Flanagan, Carberry, Cowen and Walsh all look certain to take first four seats in Midlands North West appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Sept 10 next date for drug driving case involving former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney
Former Galway East Fianna Fáil TD and former county councillor Colm Keaveney, who’s accused...
56 patients on trolleys at UHG today
There are 56 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today. Figures from the I...
Galway city coffee shop named in top 5 in Europe
A Galway city coffee shop has been named in the top 5 spots for a ‘cuppa’ in Europe. ...
Luke Ming Flanagan on course to top poll in Midlands Northwest constituency
Luke ‘Ming Flanagan’ is on course to top the poll in the Midlands Northwest constituency. They ar...
University of Galway SU President believes there’s always a place for sit-down exams
The University of Galway Students’ Union says he doesn’t believe we should ever be co...
Unprecedented success for 30th anniversary Croí charity cycle with over 700 participants
The 30th Croí Corrib Charity Cycle concluded with resounding success on Sunday, as over 700 enthu...
Galway RNLI rescues three people after boat capsizes off Salthill
The Galway RNLI has rescued three people after a boat capsized in Salthill. The crew launched lat...
4000 premises in Duniry and Kilkerrin can now connect to high speed fibre broadband
Over 3,800 premises in Duniry and Kilkerrin can now connect to high-speed fibre broadband on the ...
Fourth count for Midlands North West Euro elections gets underway from 10
Fine Gael are set to take two seats in the Midlands Northwest European constituency. Nina Carberr...