Milltown tops list of tidy towns in Galway

Milltown has been named the winner of the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition in Galway.

It scored 327 points while Abbey was highly commended following just a point behind and Monivea was commended.

Galway city centre scored 310 marks, and the committee is very pleased with that result.

Woodford in south Galway won the county’s Endeavour Award with an improvement of almost 5 per cent on its mark since last year.

The SuperValu School Award for the West and North West region has been given to the Loving Leftovers project at Belmont and Milltown National Schools.

Abbey Tidy Towns won the national Water and Communities Award while Milltown’s Heritage Food project won the Heritage Award.

The Tree Project Award went to Athenry Tidy Towns while Galway City Centre took home a silver medal award in its population category.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Tidiest Small town has been named as Listowel in Co. Kerry.

The tidiest village is Glaslough in Monaghan, while Westport in Co. Mayo is the tidiest large town.

Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre is Ballincollig in Co. Cork.