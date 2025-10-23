Milltown finish in a blaze of glory to overhaul Killannin

MILLTOWN 3-15

KILLANNIN 2-12

By OISÍN NOONE AT TUAM STADIUM

FROM a game of many heroes, Dean Cunningham stood out with nine points as he led Milltown to a County Minor C football title in a thrilling comeback victory against Killannin at Tuam Stadium last Saturday.

Milltown trailed by three at half-time, and six with 15 minutes left before Cunningham kicked four scores down the final stretch, including a two-point free that brought the sides level, while Conor O’Grady and Fionnan Kelly goaled emphatically. A brilliant, unpredictable final ended dramatically.

Just a week previously Killannin’s second minor team were crowned U-17 D county champions against Tuam Stars, 47 players were involved in the club’s unique and proud achievement of reaching two minor finals in the same year. The U17 C League champions enjoyed a flawless championship run to this final, boasting high winning margins in each game, ranging between 15 and 30 points.

Milltown struck three goals or more in every game enroute to the final, with the exception of their group stage loss to Kinvara. Dara Costello was exceptional in attack for Michael Feerick’s side, scoring 1-3, while his fellow Galway minor Andrew Kehoe (0-2) made up a strong midfield with Kelly. Captain Ross Godwin was inspirational at centre-back, causing havoc with his first half runs and making multiple goal saving blocks in the second half.

The teams were level four times in the first half before Killannin pulled away for a 1-8 to 1-5 interval lead. Keith Joyce’s side played into the Town end, however the strong breeze towards the left corner flag proved to be difficult to judge, resulting in five first half wides.

After the change of ends, Milltown also found shooting in these conditions difficult, recording four wides during the third quarter and they looked likely to regret those missed chances after sub Eanna Fahy’s goal for Killannin after 47 minutes.

Milltown trailed 2-10 to 1-7, but O’Grady’s lob goal arrived sixty seconds later and that score was the catalyst for Milltown’s revival, and they rode that momentum all the way through to the final whistle.

With 13-a-side rules in place and the strong wind in their favour, Killannin looked poised to expose the extra space with fast deliveries, first doing so when captain Ciaran O’Hare set up Darragh Conway after three minutes.

Fionnan Kelly fielded very well for Milltown, before Dean Cunningham opened his account. Cunningham equalled Mikey Mitchell’s effort from a free, before Jack Bermingham and Kehoe traded scores, the sides now level 0-3 apiece. Jack Davin then nudged Killannin ahead once again.

It was end to end stuff as both goalkeepers Evan Philpott and Aaron Feerick made great saves early on. Mikey Mitchell was denied on his first effort, but successful on his second as his goal gave Killannin a strong platform after 19 minutes.

Instant replies were Milltown’s defining characteristic in this final, as Dara Costello, off balance, returned a goal for Milltown in the next play. Costello was on fire in the first half, also grabbing the next score to equal affairs.

Pictured: Milltown’s Dara Costello of Milltown is pursued by Eoghan Hoban of Killannin during the County Minor C Football Final at Tuam Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Joe Keane.