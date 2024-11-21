Milestone Galway event celebrates Platform94’s three decades of innovation

Platform94, the centre of excellence for scaling technology businesses in the West and Northwest of Ireland, celebrated its 30th anniversary last week with a vibrant gathering of alumni, community members and partners at its state-of-the-art headquarters in Mervue.

The evening was a celebration of Platform94’s (formerly Galway Technology Centre) incredible journey from its origins as a 6,000 sqft space established to support former Digital Equipment Corporation employees to create international businesses, through its transformation into a thriving international 66,000 sqft hub that is home to over 80 companies employing 640 people.

A particular highlight of the night was the recognition of those who were instrumental in the organisation’s founding.

Attendees included Seamus Keating, Chair of the original Digital Taskforce, and Padraig Fahey and Liam Ferrie, former Digital employees and key taskforce members who led the establishment of Galway Technology Centre.

The government-appointed taskforce was formed in 1993 to steer Galway through the economic challenges following the closure of Digital Equipment Corporation’s Galway factory, which had a devastating impact on the region. Original 1994 board members Joe Greaney and Jarlath Feeney were also in attendance.

Chair of Platform94, Dave Hickey, opened the evening with reflections on the significance of the 30 year milestone.

Jarlath Feeney, original board member and CEO of Galway Chamber in 1994 then reflected on the economic landscape at original formation and the journey of the organisation over three decades of fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

This was followed by a panel discussion led by Platform94 CEO Marie Donnellan which included Brian Keville, Founder & CEO of MKO; David Silke, Managing Director Europe of Centripetal; Deirdre MacLoughlin, Interim CEO of Galway Chamber and John Brennan, CEO of WestBIC.

The journey of Platform94 is one of determination and vision. Originally launched to support former Digital employees in creating their own businesses, the centre quickly became a cornerstone of Galway’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Over the years, it has helped launch and scale numerous successful companies, including Toucan Technologies, PlanNet21, Sybernet, Storm Technology and MKO to name a few.

The rebranding of Galway Technology Centre to Platform94 in 2023 marked the beginning of a new chapter, with a strong focus on international scaling and community collaboration.

Recent initiatives such as the ‘SCALE by Platform94’ regional community, launched in 2024, continue to drive the region’s economic growth.

CEO Marie Donnellan reflected on the special milestone.

“As we look to the future, Platform94 is committed to retaining the same drive, determination, and perseverance that defined our beginnings in 1994,” she said.

“We deeply respect the legacy of those who built this foundation and remain focused on building upon that legacy as we expand our impact across the globe.”

Pictured: The Platform94 team (from left) Noreen Conway, Thomas Fisher, Mary Murphy, CEO Marie Donnellan, Brian Muldoon, Emily Lohan and Niamh Daniels.