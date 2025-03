This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Croí has officially opened its new state-of-the-art Stroke Hub in Newcastle.

The new Joe & Helen O’Toole hub at Croí Heart & Stroke Centre is the only facility of its kind in the West of Ireland.

The purpose built facility will provide vital support, education, and rehabilitation services for stroke survivors and their families.

Speaking at the opening, CEO of Croí Mark O’Donnell says the hub will be a gamechanger for people in the area