Midwife reveals maternity’s toxic workplace

A toxic work environment in the Maternity Department of University Hospital Galway was revealed in a ‘warts-and-all’ ruling that lashed the HSE for its mistreatment of a midwife who experienced suicidal ideation after being targeted and bullied.

In its ruling, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) sharply criticised the Health Service Executive for a deficient disciplinary process that led to the “wholly unwarranted” suspension of a woman worker which damaged her mental health and reputation. The WRC said there was an “inordinate and inexcusable” delay in the HSE’s disciplinary process which took five years. And even aside from the delay, “the process itself was seriously flawed”.

The WRC also found that the case uncovered “very obvious flaws in the system of work accepted at the hospital”, which led to a patient being given medication at the wrong time.

WRC adjudication officer, Niamh O’Carroll, in a hard-hitting ruling, made six recommendations including that the HSE paid compensation to the midwife who was vindicated by the decision. It was also told to pay her legal costs and issue a letter of apology.

The midwife gave evidence to WRC that she was bullied and belittled by colleagues at UHG, which led to her feeling suicidal. She claimed that an event that led to an allegation of misconduct was “fabricated” to “have a go at her”.

Asked to comment on the toxic work environment at UHG’s maternity Department – as documented in the case – a spokesperson told the Connacht Tribune that the HSE did not comment on individual cases but said it took bullying seriously.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases, any allegations regarding mistreatment of staff are taken extremely seriously by the HSE. A priority for GUH is to ensure the safety of our employees and service users,” a spokesperson said.

“The HSE is committed to creating a safe environment within which to work or to be treated. The HSE does not tolerate verbal or physical harassment in any form by employees, service users, members of the public or others,” they added.

The Connacht Tribune understands the ruling was being appealed by the HSE to the Labour Court.

Caption: UHG.

