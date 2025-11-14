Midlands NorthWest MEP labels Fianna Fáil presidential campaign 'cluster-bleep'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Barry Cowen says the handling of the Fianna Fáil Presidential Election campaign was a ‘cluster-bleep’.

It comes as TDs and Senators were told this week the review of the campaign may not be completed until December.

Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin has come in for criticism from some within the party over the presidential bid, which saw its candidate Jim Gavin withdraw from the race

Speaking to Irish reporters, including Sarah Slevin, at the European Parliament in Brussels this week, Fianna Fáil MEP Cowen outlined his take on the situation: