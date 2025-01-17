Midlands NorthWest MEP calls for EU expect group on livestock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for the establishment of a new EU expert group on livestock.

The Fine Gael MEP says a high-level group on sustainable livestock is needed to tackle sectoral challenge.

She has asked the European Commission to prioritise its establishment, following the recent formation of a high-level group for the wine sector.

MEP Walsh, a member of the Parliament’s Agricultural Committee, says there are various challenges facing the sector