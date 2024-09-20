  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Midlands North West MEP Walsh calls for reform of CAP

Published:

Midlands North West MEP Walsh calls for reform of CAP
Share story:

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for a comprehensive reform of the Common Agricultural Policy.

The Fine Gael MEP has made the call ahead of a debate in the European Parliament on the report of the Strategic Dialogue for the Future of EU Agriculture.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Speaking in Strasbourg, MEP Walsh says CAP is failing in its current form:

The post Midlands North West MEP Walsh calls for reform of CAP appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Plans lodged for “Galway Food Market” at former Connacht Tribune Printing Press

Plans are underway to establish a new “Galway Food Market” at the former Connacht Tri...

no_space
Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore

Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary will officially open a new Medical Device Innovation and...

no_space
Galway United host Shelbourne on Friday before trip to Drogheda on Monday

Having been out of action for two weeks due to the FAI Cup quarter-finals weekend, the games are ...

no_space
Connacht open new URC campaign with derby clash against Munster in Thomond Park

By JOHN FALLON Head coach Pete Wilkins will embark on his eighth season with Connacht on Satur...

no_space
Bearna claim first win but still face relegation play-off

Bearna 1-10 Milltown 0-12 By Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium A late rally by Bearna saw t...

no_space
Headford community arts fest marks its second year

There’s Something In The Water out Headford way – the town’s community arts festival running for ...

no_space
Rovers score late to break United hearts once again

Galway United 1 Shamrock Rovers 2 If Galway United’s unlikely push for European football en...

no_space
Galway plays host to only festival of its kind in Europe

Galway will next week play host to Europe’s only annual festival of nomadic cultures — a vibrant ...

no_space
Packed Culture Night menu to draw up to 25,000 people

With a fine Indian summer’s night forecast and a record 70 events planned, this year’s Culture Ni...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up