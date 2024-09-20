Midlands North West MEP Walsh calls for reform of CAP

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for a comprehensive reform of the Common Agricultural Policy.

The Fine Gael MEP has made the call ahead of a debate in the European Parliament on the report of the Strategic Dialogue for the Future of EU Agriculture.





Speaking in Strasbourg, MEP Walsh says CAP is failing in its current form:

