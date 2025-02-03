Midlands – North West MEP Says Minister for Justice must prioritise implementation of EU human trafficking law

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands-North West MEP Maria Walsh has written to Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to request details on his plans for the implementation of the law given new data highlighting the growing threat of human trafficking.

According to a UN report published this week, trafficking for forced labour has increased by 47% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Speaking this afternoon, MEP Walsh, who is a member of the Justice & Home Affairs Committee, said that During the period 2021 – 2022, there were over 17,000 victims of trafficking registered in the EU and those figures are only what is known.