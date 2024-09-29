Midlands North West MEP says Government must not forget about European Projects in forthcoming budget

MEP for Midlands North West Maria Walsh has stressed that Budget 2025 must not forget about European projects and priorities, including Nature Restoration Law, critical infrastructure projects and increased spending on mental health services.

As the Government prepares to announce Budget 2025, the Midlands-North West MEP has called for an approach that ensures Ireland’s commitments to both Europe and domestic priorities are considered and appropriately balanced.





Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, MEP Walsh said European legislation and programmes have had a monumental impact on Irish people since Ireland joined the European Community.

