Midlands North-West MEP candidate Peter Casey is promising to release an app for constituents to share their opinions on European affairs.

The Independent candidate says the app will allow users to vote on topics raised in the European Parliament and he is promising to respect their verdicts if elected.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Peter Casey claims he will hold regular town hall meetings for elderly constituents who can’t work the app.

He believes this system will prevent farmers and fishermen from being left out of the decision-making process in Europe.

The post Midlands North-West MEP candidate plans to create app for constituents to share opinion appeared first on Galway Bay FM.