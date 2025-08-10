  • Services

Services

Midlands North West MEP calls for dedicated funding for sport in next EU Budget

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Midlands North West MEP calls for dedicated funding for sport in next EU Budget
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Nina Carberry has called on the European Commission to earmark dedicated funding for sport and physical activity in the next long term EU Budget.

Ahead of the Commission’s official Budget publication on 16 July, Carberry joined her EPP party colleague Nikolina Brnjac, Croatia’s former Minister for Sports, in writing to Commission Vice-President Raffaele Fitto, urging the inclusion of a dedicated allocation for local sports infrastructure across the EU.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, MEP Carberry said that 45% of Europeans do not engage in any form of sport or physical activity, a trend she says is a ticking time bomb for healthcare systems.

Looking ahead to the EU Week of Sport in September, Carberry will host a series of events in the European Parliament, continuing a conversation she began last year with Professor Niall Moyna, focusing on how EU policymaking in sport can improve citizens’ health and wellbeing.

More like this:
no_space
Minister welcomes Cabinet approval of government investment in Electricirty infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Minister of State for Internationa...

no_space
Appeal lodged to An Coimisiún Pleanála over restoration of historic Dalyston House near Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal has been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála ...

no_space
Driving test deadline shifts up several gears

Driving test wait times have been cut nearly in half since April, with applicants now waiting 14 ...

no_space
Family Diaspora flocks to Galway again for twelfth annual Mannion Clan Gathering

Large numbers from among the global Mannion diaspora – from the US, Canada, Australia, Latvia and...

no_space
Falling branches cause more power cuts after ‘mild storm’

A Galway TD has slammed as completely unacceptable that ‘a light storm’ would bring down power li...

no_space
Funding for Ahascragh Distillery under EU Just Transition Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding has been awarded to Ahascragh Distillery unde...

no_space
Galway Pride gets underway this weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThis year's Galway Pride Week will get underway tomor...

no_space
Club celebrates 30th anniversary with fundraiser for Parkinson’s support

The stage is set for Sunday as East Galway United Soccer Club marks 30 years since its formation,...

no_space
Knocknacarra teen features in series on rising young footballers

A young Galway footballer is to feature in a new documentary series on RTÉ television next week. ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up