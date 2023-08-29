Midlands North West MEP brands delay to allocation of extra seat as ‘ridiculous’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey has slammed the delay to the allocation of an extra seat as ‘ridiculous’.

MEP Markey has criticised the decision not to include the proposed extra MEP seat for Ireland in an upcoming review of constituency boundaries.

The report, due out on Wednesday, will be based on the existing 13-seat allocation, rather than the proposed new allocation of 14 seats.

Colm is hopeful that the seat will be allocated to the Midlands North West region to allow it to have a stronger voice on a European level: