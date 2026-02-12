Middle ground politics shows dearth of ambition or vision

World of Politics with Harry McGee

The decision on Tuesday was not surprising. The government has been talking for years about raising the 32 million passenger numbers cap at Dublin Airport.

As long ago as 2007, a decision was taken that this would be the limit – not because the airport itself lacked capacity, but because of the severe traffic problems in the vicinity that higher passenger numbers would cause.

This year, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien was determined that the passenger cap would go. This is, of course, the minister’s own constituency, and the economic impact of the airport on North Dublin is huge.

In any case, in recent years the cap had effectively been ignored; last year, 36.5 million passengers passed through Dublin Airport — a record number, breaching the cap by more than four million.

The interim solution appears to be a cap of 40 million, but the obvious question is: when will that be breached? I would wager within two years at most.

There are a couple of issues to unpack here about government policy and the direction of this administration.

It is clear that when the Greens were last in government, the removal of the cap — while not impossible — would have been more difficult and would have taken longer to achieve.

The decision to remove the cap by this Government has been taken primarily for economic reasons, and it is hard to discern any green agenda in this week’s decision.

Politics is, ultimately, about choice and compromise. Different governments in different eras have called the compromise different things.

When Tony Blair was Prime Minister of Britain, it was the “Third Way”. Bill Clinton called it “triangulation” when he was President of the United States.

Essentially, it is about finding a midpoint between principle and expediency, between idealism and realpolitik — a path that allows an economy and a society to grow, but not in a way that resembles the American Wild West, where anything goes.

That said, that does seem to be the direction that Trump’s America is going these days.

When the Greens were last in government, some politicians claimed it amounted to a “nanny state”, marked by over-regulation that thwarted economic growth and prosperity.

Pictured: Dublin Airport…caps off on passengers.