Michael Regan takes his seat on Galway County Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A familiar face has returned to Galway County Council, as former councillor Michael Regan has taken his seat.

He was co-opted onto the county council this afternoon, taking Shane Curley’s vacant spot in the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area, after he was elected to the Seanad.

Michael Regan – who was selected at yesterday’s Fianna Fáil convention in Loughrea – last served as a councillor 16 years ago.

As he took his seat today, he said zoning land for housing and advocating for a swimming pool in Loughrea were his top priorities.

There is still one seat left to be filled on the County Council – following PJ Murphy’s election to the Seanad seven weeks ago.

Nominations will close on April 1st, with the Fine Gael selection convention to be held on April 14th.