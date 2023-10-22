Michael Fitzmaurice says the EU is trying to phase out traditional farming on Ireland’s marginal lands.
Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has raised concerns about the EU’s proposals to impose restrictions on farming activities.
The EU’s proposals would see farmers limit essential farming activities as a condition to apply for the single farm payment.
Fitzmaurice has urged more politicians to support the agricultural sector.
