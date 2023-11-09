Michael Fitzmaurice accuses state of “cover up” over alleged pollution of Kilkenny farm
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing the state of a “cover up” over a high-profile case on alleged pollution at a Kilkenny farm.
The pollution has affected livestock and foliage at the farm of Dan Brennan since 1980, though it’s claimed it started to recover after a nearby brick factory closed down in 2008.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Symptoms in the herd included bone being soft enough to cut with a knife, and bone material growing in lungs and arteries.
Deputy Fitzmaurice says Mr. Brennan was accused of being a bad farmer in initial investigations – but reports that suggested the problem lay outside his farm were ignored.
Deputy Fitzmaurice was one of a number of TD’s who made a cross-party demand in the Dáil for a full, independent inquiry.
The post Michael Fitzmaurice accuses state of “cover up” over alleged pollution of Kilkenny farm appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Director of Care of Greenpark Nursing Home Tuam wins National Award
Greenpark Nursing Home in Tuam is celebrating their Director of Care’s national award win. ...
Man missing from Galway city found safe and well
A man missing from Galway city has been found safe and well. 32-year-old Tomasz Chruszczyk was la...
Catherine Connolly claims IDF “warmongering, vengeful army out of control”
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says the Israeli Defence Forces is a “warmongering, venge...
Ballinasloe family raise €40,000 for Galway Hospice
A Ballinasloe family has raised just under €40,000 for Galway Hospice in memory of Mary Sweeney. ...
Galway County Council Climate Action Plan to be officially released tomorrow
Galway County Council’s draft Climate Action Plan for the coming years is to be officially ...
Calls for lifting of recruitment freeze as 257 people in Galway on home support waiting list
257 people in Galway are on home support waiting lists, with 6,020 waiting nationally. Galway Cit...
New state-of-the-art sound system for Clifden Town Hall
Clifden Town Hall has upgraded its sound system with funding from Galway County Council and Commu...
New community facilities in Williamstown get go ahead
Plans for a new community walkway around the perimeter of Williamstown GAA clubgrounds have been ...
Eyrecourt disability advocate welcomes accessibility improvements but says more needs to be done
A leading disability advocate is welcoming planned accessibility improvements in Eyrecourt but sa...