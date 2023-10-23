Michael Fitzmaurice accuses Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocrisy” over flooding comments
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing President Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocrisy” over comments on the severe flooding in the south of the country.
Speaking in Rome on Friday, President Higgins said that Government policy on flood defences must be improved.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
But Deputy Fitzmaurice says in 1997, while then a Government Minister, Micheal D. Higgins signed the Habitats Directive into Irish Law.
He claims it’s been directly responsible for the delaying and abandoning of hundreds of critical infrastructure projects nationwide, including flood defences.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Fitzmaurice said it’s a bit rich for President Higgins to now suggest that ‘Government policy’ is at fault.
The post Michael Fitzmaurice accuses Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocrisy” over flooding comments appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 72 homes in Athenry
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of plans for 72 new homes in ...
South Galway householders urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling
South Galway householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic w...
Hundreds without power in Loughrea and Kilcolgan
Around 200 customers are without power in areas of Loughrea and Kilcolgan. Crews have been workin...
Galway Simon Community supported 1,400 people last year
Galway Simon Community supported more than 1,400 people in the West last year. Its 2022 Annual Im...
Public meeting on future of Portumna’s Public Spaces to take place tomorrow
A public meeting is to take place tomorrow evening (Tues oct 24) to discuss the future of Portumn...
Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin
UHG and Merlin Park have gained two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators Galway na...
University of Galway President calls for extension of PhD stipend funding
The University of Galway President is calling for an extension of the stipend funding for PhD stu...
2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband
Over 2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband. National Broad...
U-turn on decision to cut hours at Salthill Garda Station
Plans to close the public office at Salthill Garda Station after 10pm each night have been put on...