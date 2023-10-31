Michael Duffy from Circular Road wins Best Garden in the city for second year running
Michael Duffy from Circular Road has won Best Garden in the city for the second year running while Tony Kelly from Renmore won Best Floral Display
The competition is run by the city council with the support of Dangan Nurseries and Galway Crystal
Galway Educate Together scooped the overall winner in the school’s category and St. Patrick’s National School, Lombard Street once again won the Best Floral Display.
Caoimhe Killeen reports:
