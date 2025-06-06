Michael D Higgins donates Presidential Archive to University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Michael D Higgins has donated his Presidential Archive, including letters, photos and books, to the University of Galway.

The university has also renamed the Aula Maxima building in the iconic Quandrangle ‘The Michael D Higgins Auditorium.

Music, poetry and speeches all formed part of today’s celebration, along with the unveiling of a portrait of the President by artist Colin Davidson.

Speaking afterwards, President Higgins says he hopes many people get use out of the various items in the archive.