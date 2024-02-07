  • Services

Services

Michael Burke predicts “bright” future for Chanelle as Loughrea firm sold to equity firm

Published:

Michael Burke predicts “bright” future for Chanelle as Loughrea firm sold to equity firm
Share story:

The future is “bright” for Chanelle Pharma in Loughrea, following its sale to a UK private equity firm.

That’s according to founder Michael H. Burke, who founded Chanelle in 1985.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s since grown to Ireland’s largest native manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals, and employs over 700 people.

The terms of the sale to Exponent have not been disclosed, but are understood to be worth several hundred million.

Speaking shortly after the announcement to David Nevin, Michael Burke predicted a bright future ahead for the company.

Michael also paid tribute to the staff working at the Loughrea facility.

 

We’ll have a longer interview with Michael Burke on FYI Galway at 5 this evening.

 

 

 

 

The post Michael Burke predicts “bright” future for Chanelle as Loughrea firm sold to equity firm appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Education Minister refuses to be drawn on prospect of secondary school on Inishbofin

The Education Minister has refused to be drawn on the prospect of a secondary school on Inishbofi...

no_space
Shortened time period tomorrow for Galway’s Status Yellow snow and ice warning

The time period for tomorrow’s status yellow snow and ice warning for Galway has been short...

no_space
Galway’s Blue Dot Waters highlighted in new booklets launched in Connemara

A series of booklets have been launched in Connemara, which include maps of some of the cleanest ...

no_space
Chanelle Pharma in Loughrea sold to private equity firm

Loughrea-based Chanelle Pharma has been sold to a European private equity firm. It’s been a...

no_space
City residents paying higher on average for GP visit

People in Galway city are paying higher on average for a GP visit than those living in the county...

no_space
Galway City Council to hold public information event on cow biodiversity project

Galway City Council is to hold a public information event today(Feb 7th) on a new biodiversity pi...

no_space
Public information event on planned €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

A public information event will take place in the city tomorrow (Thurs Feb 8th) about a planned 4...

no_space
Employment across Galway slightly down in January

Employment across Galway city and county is slightly down in January, compared to the end of last...

no_space
City medtech secures investment of €6.4m to advance revolutionary stroke treatment

A city-based medtech firm has secured investment of €6.4m to advance a revolutionary new stroke t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up