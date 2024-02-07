Michael Burke predicts “bright” future for Chanelle as Loughrea firm sold to equity firm

The future is “bright” for Chanelle Pharma in Loughrea, following its sale to a UK private equity firm.

That’s according to founder Michael H. Burke, who founded Chanelle in 1985.





It’s since grown to Ireland’s largest native manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals, and employs over 700 people.

The terms of the sale to Exponent have not been disclosed, but are understood to be worth several hundred million.

Speaking shortly after the announcement to David Nevin, Michael Burke predicted a bright future ahead for the company.

Michael also paid tribute to the staff working at the Loughrea facility.

We’ll have a longer interview with Michael Burke on FYI Galway at 5 this evening.

