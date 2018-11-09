Met Eireann warns west may experience ‘torrential’ rain as two weather warnings in effect

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Met Eireann is warning that the west may experience ‘torrential’ rain this afternoon – as two weather warnings are now in effect for Galway.

A rain warning will remain in place until 6 this evening – while strong winds will sweep across the county until 3 o’ clock.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for the entire country is now in effect until 6 o’ clock this evening.

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40 millimetres – with even heavier falls expected on higher ground.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning is also in place for Connacht, Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Southeasterly winds will reach average speeds of 50 to 65 kilometres per hour – with gusts reaching as high as of 100 kilometres per hour.

Met Eireann is warning the gusts may be even stronger in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground.

The wind warning remains in place until 3 this afternoon.

Matthew Martin of Met Eireann says overall, we can expect a day of wintry conditions.

