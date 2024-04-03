Met Eireann warns west and northwest could get up to four times the usual amount of rain over the next week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Met Eireann is warning that the west and northwest could get up to four times the usual amount of rain over the next week.
It’s as farmers have been calling for supports for the tillage sector because they can’t plant crops due to the weather.
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says a lot of the rain will be at night-time.
