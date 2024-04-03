  • Services

Services

Met Eireann warns west and northwest could get up to four times the usual amount of rain over the next week

Published:

Met Eireann warns west and northwest could get up to four times the usual amount of rain over the next week
Share story:

Met Eireann is warning that the west and northwest could get up to four times the usual amount of rain over the next week.

It’s as farmers have been calling for supports for the tillage sector because they can’t plant crops due to the weather.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says a lot of the rain will be at night-time.

The post Met Eireann warns west and northwest could get up to four times the usual amount of rain over the next week appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Independent City Councillor Terry O’Flaherty to defend her seat in June’s elections

Independent City Councillor Terry O’Flaherty has confirmed that she is to defend her seat in June...

no_space
Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery to run as Independent candidate for City West in local elections

Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery will run as an Independent candidate for Galway City West in the u...

no_space
City Councillor urges Government to introduce legislation to curb short-term letting

City Councillir Niall Mc Nelis has called for the rapid introduction of legislation to curb short...

no_space
Funerals of local mother and 2 daughters killed in Mayo crash taking place today

The funerals of Una Bowden and her two daughters are taking place in Donegal today. 47 year old U...

no_space
Motorist in Kilcolgan caught driving 124km/h in an 80 zone in Easter crackdown

Three people were killed on the roads and over 170 drivers were arrested on over the Easter Bank ...

no_space
Inis Mór named in top 10 most underrated islands in Europe

Inis Mór has been named among the top 10 most underrated islands in Europe. Global site Big 7 Tra...

no_space
Young family carers from Tuam fighting for extra support from Galway County Council

Two young family carers from Tuam are fighting for extra support from Galway County Council. At a...

no_space
Some CCTV risks identified despite overall highly positive inspection of UHG Mental Health Unit

The Adult Acute Mental Health Unit at UHG has been found to have a high-risk rate of non-complian...

no_space
30 percent decrease in new EV registrations in Galway this year

There has been a 31 percent decrease in registrations for new electric vehicles in Galway so far ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up