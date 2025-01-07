Met Eireann upgrades low temperature and ice warning to Orange

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Met Éireann has upgraded the low temperature and ice warning to Status Orange from this evening.

The alert comes into place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht from 8pm this evening (Tuesday) until 10am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The status orange low temperature and ice warning will again return from 6pm Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Status Yellow level alert will remain in place until 6am on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as minus eight degrees tonight.