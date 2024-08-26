Met Eireann pushes out yellow rain warning until 10 tonight
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A status yellow rain warning will now come into effect for Galway at 10 o’ clock tonight.
Initially, Met Eireann had advised the alert would be in effect from 3 this afternoon but has now issued a revision.
The yellow alert will be in place for 12 hours, until 10am tomorrow morning.
Met Eireann says there’s a risk of localised flooding and difficult traveling conditions tonight.
The post Met Eireann pushes out yellow rain warning until 10 tonight appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
