Met Eireann pushes out yellow rain warning until 10 tonight

A status yellow rain warning will now come into effect for Galway at 10 o’ clock tonight.

Initially, Met Eireann had advised the alert would be in effect from 3 this afternoon but has now issued a revision.





The yellow alert will be in place for 12 hours, until 10am tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann says there’s a risk of localised flooding and difficult traveling conditions tonight.

