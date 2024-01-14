Met Eireann issues weather advisory alert for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Moderate Advisory Warning for Galway.

Arctic air will bring winter hazards this coming week.





Sharp to severe frosts are expected with icy stretches on roads and pavements.

Some sleet or snow will occur at times too, mostly for northern areas, and especially for hills.

The alert is in place since 10am this morning and will continue until Noon on Friday.

