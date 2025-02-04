  • Services

Met Eireann issues hail warning for Galway

Met Eireann issues hail warning for Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Met Eireann has issued a hail warning for Galway

It will run until 9 tonight

Motorists are asked to drive with care in hail showers

