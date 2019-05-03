Mervue United become first Galway side to claim FAI Youth Cup

Mervue United 4

Stella Maris 0

Mervue United created history in Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday when they became the first Galway side to win the FAI Youth Cup thanks to a very comfortable success over Stella Maris from Dublin.

Two early goals set the tone for the contest, and while a post denied them a third before the break, they carried on regardless on the resumption as two more smart finishes added to their tally. Man-of-the-Match Ryan Gallagher (two), Jake Begley, and Ethan Connolly shared the goals between them.

The home side set the tempo from the off and for the opening quarter hardly let the visitors out of their own half. Wide players Mikey Devaney and Tony Loye were direct and outstanding and provided a constant supply for the front two of Gallagher and Begley.

In central midfield, it was Lewis Weraru who made the stronger early impression, but once David Sheridan found his stride, he also had a huge influence on proceedings.

They threatened a breakthrough on just three minutes when Devaney and Gallagher set up Begley, but goalkeeper Kayleum Rice made a smart save to deny the striker.

Moments later a Gallagher shot was deflected away from goal, following some smart covering by Jack O’Dare. Central defender and skipper Mark Melody was denied a breakthrough, when he got on the end of a Devaney corner, but Ciaran King – son of former Republic of Ireland U-21 manager, Noel – swept his effort off the line.

The initial breakthrough finally arrived on 16 minutes when Weraru made a break and fed Devaney on the right and from his cross the impressive Gallagher took a touch before making it 1-0 with a low finish from inside the box.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.