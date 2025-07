This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Marine Institute Bursary student Sean McDermott from Mervue is one of 8 award winners on the 2025 programme.

Sean McDermott and Aisling English have been awarded Best Joint Presentation for the information they collected on Fisheries Sampling & Data.

The awards ceremony took place at the Marine Institute’s Oranmore headquarters.

The Bursary Programme enables undergraduate students to develop their networks and gain practical experience.