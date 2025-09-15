Mervue club gets 35-year pitches lease

GALWAY City Council this week approved a 35-year lease for Mervue United Football Club, despite concerns from Councillors over fairness and potential precedent.

The lease allows the club to proceed with planned refurbishment works on its all-weather pitches.

However, some Councillors warned it could raise questions for other sports clubs in the city and affect Council policy on public land use.

A motion by Cllr Clodagh Higgins (FG) to defer the decision until next month to allow other clubs to explore possibilities fell flat.

Director of Services Patrick Greene clarified that any postponement could result in financial penalties for Mervue United due to existing agreements with contractors.

He explained that any delay “will cost them, as the contractor is scheduled”, adding that they would be unable to start the necessary works on time, which would incur additional costs.

Cllr Níall McNeilis (Lab) sought clarification on the funding at stake. It was confirmed that Mervue United risked being unable to draw down €70,000 funding without the long-term lease, with the total refurbishment cost estimated at €140,000.

Several Councillors voiced concerns about the implications of granting the lease.

Cllr Peter Keane (FF) was particularly vocal on the issue, questioning whether granting the long-term lease would set a precedent that could see the Council losing control over land it owns.

His concerns were echoed by Cllr Clodagh Higgins, who warned that the lease could create tension and a perception of favouritism.

She stressed that the Council’s executive must retain an interest in the land and that the potential knock-on effects for other clubs should be carefully considered.

This was echoed by Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind), who warned that the decision could have repercussions, with GAA clubs potentially feeling that “one rule applied to Mervue United and another to them.”

Cllr Peter Keane also questioned whether the lease represented a departure from established policy, which had proposed a booking system to ensure fair access for all clubs, and he argued for a long-term approach to recreational property.

This view was supported by Cllr Alan Curran (SD) who noted that the lease appeared to contradict earlier discussions about a booking system.

The Council heard that Mervue United independently developed its own facilities, including three all-weather pitches, at a cost of more than €3.5 million.

Cllr Michael Crowe (FF) argued that each club must be considered on its own merits, while Cllr Josie Forde (FF) highlighted the ongoing difficulty that sporting clubs face operating under continuous 11-month licence renewals.

After debate, the Council agreed to extend the lease of lands at Mervue United, enabling the club to proceed with its planned works.

