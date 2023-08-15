Mervue and Kinvara businesses showcased at Shannon Airport Duty Free area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway businesses are currently being showcased at Shannon Airport’s new Duty Free area.

The airport has unveiled a Beauty, Living and Wellness section titled ‘Curated’ in its historic Duty Free area.

Skincare companies, Mervue Organic and Kinvara Natural Skincare will feature at the airport, which is home to the world’s first duty free shop.

Both businesses use natural ingredients for the skincare ranges.