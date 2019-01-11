Merlin selected as preferred location for new Galway hospital

Galway City Tribune – It has been revealed that Merlin Park has been identified as the preferred site for the development of a new hospital in Galway.

Fine Gael Deputy Hildegarde Naughton said an independent report commissioned by the Saolta Hospital Group will recommend the move in an ‘options appraisal’ on the future of hospital needs in Galway, which is due to be completed next month.

“I have learned in recent days that independent consultants with vast expertise in healthcare planning have identified the Merlin Park site as the preferred option for any future hospital development in Galway.

“With approximately 180 acres in state ownership and existing planning, it was always clear to me that Merlin Park should be preferred over the congested Newcastle Road UHG site,” said Deputy Naughton.

“I have already received a commitment from the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, and the Government to construct a new elective hospital in Galway. He has indicated that, of the three planned elective facilities in Dublin, Cork and Galway, the Galway location would be easiest to progress due to the availability of the Merlin Park site,” added the TD for Galway West.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.