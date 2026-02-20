HSE scrambles to address UHG fears

The HSE was scrambling yesterday after ‘poor communication’ cast doubt on the future delivery of healthcare in Galway.

In a statement issued yesterday evening (Thursday), HSE West apologised to Deputy John Connolly (FF) after it “did not provide an accurate picture” in response his queries about a long-promised elective hospital at Merlin Park.

‘Serious concerns’ were raised by Deputy Connolly that the facility at Merlin Park, which has been mooted more than a decade, was being ‘downgraded’ – casting doubt over the delivery of a new Emergency Department at the choked University Hospital Galway (UHG) site.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy confirmed to the City Tribune last night that HSE Regional Executive Officer Tony Canavan rang him yesterday to provide “assurances” that plans to redevelop the UHG site were advancing – and that a rethink of the elective hospital proposal would not hamper them.

“Tony Canavan personally reassured me that project is still being pursued, and that it was with a design team at the moment,” said Deputy Connolly.

The Galway West TD had raised concerns that proposals for the elective hospital had been key to the delivery of new facilities on the overcrowded Newcastle site – with a requirement to move services from there to Merlin Park in order to create the necessary space.

The statement from the HSE confirmed that long-standing commitments to deliver 200 beds as part of the elective hospital development would not be progressing – and denied that this had ever formed part of the plan.

“There are no beds included in the development of phase 1 of the elective hospital. This was not part of the plan for phase 1 of any elective hospital across the country,” they said.

However, documentation shows that plans for the elective hospital originally included a plan for 75 inpatient and 125 day-case beds.

Deputy Connolly had referenced this in the Dáil during questioning of Minister of State in the Department of Health, Mary Butler (FF).

The HSE said the requirement for additional bed capacity was being “specifically provided for by the major development plans for UHG campus.

“Two new bed blocks, which will deliver 300 beds will be constricted in the first phase of this development”.

In response to a query from Deputy Connolly earlier this month, Galway University Hospitals Manager, Chris Kane, confirmed that the facility now being advanced would be significantly smaller than was previously suggested – with a reduced budget.

Pictured: Deputy John Connolly