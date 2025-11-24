Merlin College student and Connemara Volunteers celebrate wins at Garda National Youth Awards.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Merlin College student Jack Sweeney and the Connemara Youth Volunteer group have won top awards at the Garda National Youth Awards.

The event recognises exceptional young people aged 13-21 who have contributed to their community.

Jack, who won an individual award, is a member of the Traveller Community and has brought pride to his community through his achievements in football by playing for Galway United and Ireland at an underage level.

He’s using his platform to break down stereotypes and challenge misconceptions.

Connemara Youth Inter-generational Volunteers won a group award for their work at Clifden Day Care Hospital, where they designed a new garden for the patients.