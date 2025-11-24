  • Services

Services

Merlin College student and Connemara Volunteers celebrate wins at Garda National Youth Awards.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Merlin College student and Connemara Volunteers celebrate wins at Garda National Youth Awards.
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Merlin College student Jack Sweeney and the Connemara Youth Volunteer group have won top awards at the Garda National Youth Awards.

The event recognises exceptional young people aged 13-21 who have contributed to their community.

Jack, who won an individual award, is a member of the Traveller Community and has brought pride to his community through his achievements in football by playing for Galway United and Ireland at an underage level.

He’s using his platform to break down stereotypes and challenge misconceptions.

Connemara Youth Inter-generational Volunteers won a group award for their work at Clifden Day Care Hospital, where they designed a new garden for the patients.

 

More like this:
no_space
President Connolly says Margaretta D'Arcy's passing marks the loss of a singular voice in Irish cultural and civic life

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPresident Catherine Connolly is leading the tributes ...

no_space
Survey to be carried out to test mini roundabout at West Bridge lights Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA survey will be carried out to test the viability of...

no_space
Galway promoted for business events at IBTM World

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThirty-five tourism businesses from Ireland, includin...

no_space
Famous film-maker to refuse degree from University of Galway due to Technion links

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFilm-maker Margo Harkin says she will not accept an h...

no_space
Tributes pour in for Galway activist Margaretta D'Arcy following death at 91

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTributes are pouring in for well-known Galway activis...

no_space
Tributes paid to activist Margaretta D'Arcy following death at 91

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWell-known activist Margaretta D'Arcy is being rememb...

no_space
Johnson & Johnson expanding neurovascular research and stroke care in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJohnson & Johnson is expanding its neurovascular ...

no_space
Contractors appointed for playground works at Coral Leisure and Hymany Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContractors have been appointed for works at playgrou...

no_space
Road Haulage group says 19,000 learner drivers on Galway roads is a 'crisis'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are more than 19,000 learner drivers on Galway ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up